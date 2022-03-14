DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — First Response Ambulance will cease operations in Decatur effective Tuesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. Normal ambulance services from Decatur-Morgan Hospital will continue.

The city was notified of the termination on Monday, March 14. A spokesperson for the City of Decatur said First Response Ambulance “surrendered their license as a voluntary action on their behalf.”

“There will be no lapse or delay in ambulance coverage for our community,” says Mayor Tab Bowling. “This is an essential service that all residents should have access to in the event they need urgent medical care.”

According to their website, First Response Ambulance served Decatur for seven years. The service employs around 55 people.