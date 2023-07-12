DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A glimpse into what the new facility that will house future Pre-Kindergarten students in Decatur will look like has been released.

Four artist renderings show the 32,000-square-foot building, featuring 21 classrooms, an administrative area, a kitchen, a motor skills room and a free-standing prefabricated storm shelter for severe weather.

The new building will allow Decatur City Schools to put all of its Pre-K classes under one roof.

(Courtesy Decatur City Schools) (Courtesy Decatur City Schools)

Officials say the new center will share property with West Decatur Elementary School, which is located at 708 Memorial Drive SW.

Construction is slated to begin after the bidding process, which is expected to wrap up by August 3. The school system expects the new facility to be complete and operating within the next year.