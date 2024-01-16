DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Fire & Rescue (DFR) crews responded to what they believe was an electrical fire at a multi-family residence on Monday evening.

A DFR spokesperson says they responded to the fire at a residence that housed multiple families on Austinville Road at about 4:51 p.m.

There were no injuries, and officials say the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

(Photo: Decatur Fire & Rescue) (Photo: Decatur Fire & Rescue) (Photo: Decatur Fire & Rescue)

“The crews did a fantastic job containing the fire in the attic area,” the spokesperson said.

DFR says that they can’t confirm the exact number of people displaced by the fire, but did add that the families who lived in the building are being helped.