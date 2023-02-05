MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – People in Morgan County who were affected by the severe storms, damaging straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12 are now eligible for relief through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Individuals in Morgan who were affected can apply for disaster relief which includes temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and other disaster-related needs.

Morgan County joins Mobile, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Sumter, and Tallapoosa counties in approval for individual relief assistance related to these Jan. 12 storms.

FEMA says that survivors can apply for disaster assistance on their website, by downloading and using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. It says the helpline is open and available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. central time in most languages.

Disaster survivors who apply will receive a letter from FEMA telling them the status of their application and how to proceed. Those who disagree with FEMA’s decision have 30 days to submit an appeal and any documents supporting their claims.

Renters may qualify for a grant under the Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured personal property losses and other expenses related to the disaster.

A legal help hotline is also available for anyone affected by these storms who can’t afford an attorney in qualifying counties. You can call the hotline at 334-517-2250.