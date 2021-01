MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Federal agents searched Lonnie Coffman’s home Tuesday morning.

In a tweet sent just after 10:15 a.m. the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were assisting and said the scene was secure.

Coffman was one of several people arrested in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Federal court documents showed Coffman had multiple guns, bombs, and Molotov cocktails at the riot.

The Morgan County Sheriff Office is assisting Federal Agents at the home of Lonnie Coffman in the Falkville area. The scene is secure. Use caution on Old Hwy 31 at Bell Springs Ct. pic.twitter.com/3pUYGTq9N9 — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) January 26, 2021