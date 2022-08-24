MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Falkville man has been arrested on a federal warrant, according to court documents dated Wednesday.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Agents have arrested 48-year-old Bobby Wayne Russell following a warrant filed on Tuesday.

A home in Falkville was the subject of a law enforcement search this morning, the FBI confirmed, but they did not identify Russell as the subject of the warrant.

Russell faces multiple charges stemming from an alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and now is charged with the following:

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Civil disorder

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or buildings

Federal documents show that a mobile device that was at the Capitol on January 6 was traced back to Russell’s Falkville home. Other data from Google and AT&T phone records listed Russell’s name as the person responsible for all of the email accounts and phone bills.

According to the federal complaint, footage of Russell from an officer’s body cam shows him with his back turned to officers, using his buttocks and back to push against the bicycle barricades that multiple officers were holding in place.

The complaint details the next few moments, where it claims officers tried to push Russell away. At this point, documents say he turned and grabbed the barricade with his right hand. One officer responded by spraying pepper spray at Russell, who then fully faced officers and grabbed the barricade with both hands, according to the documents.

Russell’s hat fell to the ground, as he put his right arm through the bars of the barricade, the complaint states.

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

That’s when, documents say, Russell leaned over the bars towards the officers. The barricade broke apart, and Russell grabbed the jacket of one of the officers as he fell, causing both men to fall “at least four steps to the ground,” the complaint says.

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

Another officer described the incident from a different perspective, who says after shouting at Russell to “move back,” Russell responded with, “I’m not scared of you and I’m not weak.”

(Courtesy of Department of Justice)

Yet another officer recalled his encounter with the Falkville man, who claims Russell told him, “There’s more of us than you guys, you’re gonna lose.”

Federal officials were also able to contrast pictures they found posted on Russell’s Facebook account to match the description given by officers and video captured on multiple body cams.

News 19 will update this story as more information becomes available.