DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur chiropractor’s father pleaded with the judge to release his son in time for Christmas, but that request was denied according to court records.

In an affidavit filed in November, Brian Mann’s father wrote that there are several reasons why his son wouldn’t flee if he was released.

It is my belief that Brian is not a flight risk. He has quite a bit of his life and resources invested in Morgan County, Alabama, and it is my belief that it is his intention to stay in Morgan County, Alabama, throughout the duration of these proceedings. Thomas Mann

Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliot denied an earlier request to lower the 34-year-old’s bond during an emergency hearing after the defendant’s lawyer said he couldn’t find his passport.

Court documents say Mann and his wife were in the middle of a divorce when he “intentionally caus[ed] her to unwittingly ingest particles of lead,” which led her to be hospitalized for nearly two months.

According to court records filed in July, Mann was asked to describe the details of “the dietary supplement you provided to your wife during the late summer of 2021 through the winter of 2021-2022.”

He was also asked about the alleged five life insurance policies that would be paid if his wife died, totaling $1.3 million in death benefits. According to court documents, Mann was also asked to admit to applying for two additional life insurance policies for $750,000 each in December 2021 if his wife died. Both of those applications were denied.

Mann was arrested on September 2, but was released on a $500,000 bond on September 7, court records show. Conditions of that bond included turning in his guns, wearing an ankle monitor and surrendering his passport.

On September 14, Mann’s bond was revoked after he reportedly failed to provide the passport.

Mann’s father and his wife both wrote in affidavits that they have “exhaustively searched” the former chiropractor’s house, truck and office for the passport, and have now filed a report with the State Department to report the document as missing.

When Brian Mann filled out the form to the State Department saying his passport was missing, he listed his home address as the place where he “misplaced it.” Mann’s first lawyer said the defendant “actually believes (the passport) was stolen, but that is a separate issue.”

That statement was made as an apparent reference to Mann’s estranged wife allegedly having access to the lockbox where his passport was kept.

Mann’s lawyer requested Judge Elliott to drop the bond amount from $500,000 to $250,000, citing his defendant’s chiropractic business being shut down among other obligations, including child support.

An arraignment hearing has been set for January 9.