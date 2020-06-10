Father accused of killing son in Decatur stabbing

DECATUR, Ala. – A father is charged with stabbing his son to death in Decatur.

On June 9, Decatur Police were called to a stabbing on 19th Ave SE. Officers found the victim, Brandon Rincon, suffering from multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

Emergency crews took Brandon to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but he died of his injuries.

Investigators developed Brandon’s father, Raul Rincon, as a suspect. Investigators got a warrant for his arrest for murder on June 10.

Raul was arrested and taken to Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.