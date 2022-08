PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A fatal wreck on Highway 67 in Priceville has caused a lane closure Sunday night.

Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say that a fatal wreck has occurred in Priceville involving a motorcycle and semi-truck.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers that multiple lanes on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center in Priceville are closed. They are unsure when the lanes will be open.