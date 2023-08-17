DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of a Decatur woman who was “intentionally” set on fire by her husband is speaking out following the vicious attack and says all things considered, she’s doing well.

Anna Willis, court records say, was inside the apartment she and her husband, Riley Willis III shared on Acadia Drive on August 8. It was 3:28 a.m. when officers with the Decatur Police Department (DPD) got the call.

Court records say Riley Willis poured rubbing alcohol on his wife while she was sleeping before setting her on fire. Anna, according to a DPD Detective, fled the apartment “while engulfed in flames” and ran to a neighbor’s apartment for help.

That neighbor’s son answered the door and immediately began trying to extinguish the flames, the detective reported.

After first responders arrived and treated Anna Willis, she was taken to UAB Hospital in critical condition. According to a GoFundme page set up by her family, Anna suffered third-degree burns to over 50% of her body, including her head and face.

She was placed in a medically-induced coma but came out of it on August 12, her family reported, and was “making facial expressions and reacting to stimulus.”

Another update on August 14, nearly one week since the incident, said Anna Willis had the first of many surgeries, and is expected to be placed on a feeding tube.

The family asks for prayers and says any monetary donations will go towards Anna’s recovery and to assist her children who have traveled out of state to support her. You can follow along with the family or donate to the cause here.