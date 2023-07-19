HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A family is without a home and their pets after storm damage may have started a house fire in Hartselle Wednesday morning.

Decatur Fire & Rescue (DFR) crews were called out around 4:30 a.m. to a house fire on Danville Road.

The people who lived there told fire crews they had some issues with appliances due to heavy lightning during the previous storm. One of the occupants used a fire extinguisher to escape the fire.

DFR crews said there was heavy damage to the home, especially in the attic area. While none of the human residents were injured, four family pets died in the fire.

The family will be helped by other family members after being displaced by the fire.

DFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have been caused by lightning.