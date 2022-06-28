DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a Falkville woman was arrested last week after a traffic stop in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, officers stopped a vehicle on Wednesday, June 22 around 8 p.m. at 5th Avenue and Prospect Drive SE.

During the stop, police discovered the passenger, 34-year-old Rachael Alisha Crowe of Falkville, had drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Morgan County Jail, where officers found she also had methamphetamine.

Police say Crowe was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree promoting prison contraband. She was booked in lieu of a $3,800 bond.