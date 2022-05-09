DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Falkville man walked out of work release program just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Garry Michael Wilson, 37, walked out of his work release detail at the American Legion on Highway 31 in Decatur. He was serving time on child support charges.

Officials say that he was last seen wearing khaki pants and a red shirt that read “BELIEVE” in white letters.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

It is possible he was picked up by a vehicle. The last known direction he was going was south towards Hartselle

If you have any information, or have seen him, please contact Investigator Brooks at 256-566-8762.