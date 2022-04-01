MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Falkville man found with weapons and Molotov cocktails in Washington, D.C on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison.

Lonnie Coffman, 72, had asked the court for leniency, citing his age, health issues, lack of criminal record, and the fact that he did not enter the Capitol on the day it was attacked.

Prosecutors had asked for a midpoint sentence in the previously agreed upon sentencing guidelines, 41.5 months in prison.

U.S District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced Coffman.

Coffman’s guilty plea included carrying a pistol without a license in Washington, D.C. and two counts of lawful possession of a firearm, Molotov cocktails, while in Alabama and Washington, D.C.