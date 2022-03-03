MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Falkville man who pled guilty to federal charges for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S Capitol has written a letter asking a federal judge for leniency.

72-year-old Lonnie Coffman pled guilty to federal charges of possession of an unregistered firearm and Molotov cocktails in November of 2021. On Tuesday he wrote a five-page letter to the judge who is set to sentence him, according to court documents.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions on January 5th and 6th,” Coffman wrote in his letter. “I had no intentions to hurt anyone or destroy any property.”

He said that he went to Washington D.C to find out how “true and secure” the November 3, 2020, presidential election was but quickly realized the rally on January 6 was not what he thought it would be.

In his letter, Coffman goes on to describe his poor health and how being in prison has made some of his conditions worse but he is not sure how bad they are until he has more tests done.

“If I am to serve parole time, I ask your Honor to please relax the travel distance to no less than 350 miles because I need a short vacation while I still have the faculties to enjoy one,” said Coffman.

He also asked that the court decide not to impose any fine. At his court date in November Coffman was told the federal sentencing guidelines for the charges could sentence him to between three and fours years in prison and up to $150,000 in fines.

Coffman’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 1.