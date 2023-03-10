DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Falkville man has been convicted of murder for a 2021 deadly shooting according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said Richard Odell Clark. 44, of Falkville, was recently convicted of murder after a four-day trial. Court documents show the trial started on March 6 and ended Thursday.

Clark had been accused in the shooting death of Patrick Burkhart on January 22, 2021. Anderson said on that date deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call at 1202 Highway 55 E in Falkville. Upon arrival deputies located Burkhart suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anderson said deputies also located Clark on the scene and identified him as the shooting. the district attorney said that through investigation it was determined that Clark did not act in self-defense and he was charged with murder.

Anderson said Clark was taken into custody following his conviction and will be sentenced by Presiding Circuit Court Judge Stephen F. Brown on April 18, 2023.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Paul Matthews and Ben Shiver.

Mathews said he and Shiver plan to ask the court for a lengthy sentence in the case.