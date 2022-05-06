MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Falkville man was convicted this week for molesting a 12-year-old according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office (DA).

Officials say Cody Zink, 24, of Falkville, was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse. The DA’s office said Zink molested the child at their Falkville home while babysitting.

Zink will remain in the Morgan County Jail, and faces up to 10 years in prison for the offense.

“We are very pleased to have a conviction in a case that has seen many delays, primarily due to COVID,” said Assistant District Attorney Stacy Adams. “The young victim in this case has been waiting for a long time to tell her story and she did so with a great detail of conviction and courage.”

“Her testimony was compelling,” Adams continued. “These cases are always an emotionally challenging experience for a jury, and I am very grateful for the hard work that these 12 citizens put in on the case.”

Officials say Zink will be sentenced in June.