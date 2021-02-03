Falkville man charged with stealing from employer

DECATUR, Ala. – A Falkville man has been accused of stealing money from his employer.

Decatur Police said on January 8, the Hillman Group reported there had been two thefts of more than $500 by an employee.

Investigators developed Stanley Aubrey Baker, 35, of Falkville, as a suspect.

Authorities were issued two warrants for Baker’s arrest for third-degree theft of property.

On February 1, Baker was located in Falkville by Alabama State Troopers. Baker was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $40,000 bond.