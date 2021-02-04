Falkville man charged with raping a juvenile, production of obscene material

DECATUR, Ala. – A man from Falkville is accused of raping a juvenile in Decatur and producing obscene material.

Decatur Police say on July 7, of 2020 a report was filed for the alleged rape of a juvenile. Investigators determined Michael Lee Tyson, 20, of Falkville, was their primary suspect. Tyson was 19 at the time of the incident.

On September 4, 2020, Decatur police obtained two warrants for second-degree rape and the production of obscene material.

Tyson was arrested in Michigan on January 19, 2021, and extradited back to Decatur on February 2. Tyson was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $15,000 bond.