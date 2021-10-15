Falkville man charged with domestic violence after hitting relative with baseball bat

David Elliot Simmons, 54, was charged with second-degree domestic violence after punching a relative and hitting her with a baseball bat. (Photo courtesy Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

FALKVILLE, Ala. – After punching a relative, then hitting her with a baseball bat, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said a Falkville man has been charged with domestic violence.

The Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were called to a reported domestic violence situation in the 500-block of Jewel Lasselle Road on Oct. 2.

The victim told deputies that a relative had punched her then hit her in the head with a baseball bat.

David Elliot Simmons, 54, had driven away from the assault site, but was stopped nearby.

After locating the bat, which had hair similar to the victim’s, and noting the victim had a small cut on her head, along with several bruises, Simmons was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.