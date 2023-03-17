MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says deputies arrested a man Thursday after a burglary at a historic home near Hartselle.

MCSO said it arrested Vincent Ray Melson, 57, of Falkville in connection with a burglary at the Crabb-Stewart-Key-Dotson Home on Nat Key Road, near Hartselle.

The sheriff’s office became aware of a burglary in progress at the historic home Thursday. When deputies arrived they located and detained Melson at the scene.

MCSO said investigators responded and charged Melson with three counts of third-degree burglary of a residence by force.

Melson was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in with a bond of $120,000.

MCSO said additional charges are possible in the case.