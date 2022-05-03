DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a Falkville man was arrested Monday after being found with fentanyl.

Decatur Police told News 19 officers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn on Beltline Road for a trespassing and drug complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Marc Denton Woods, 52, of Falkville, who was found with 20 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Woods was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a statement from Decatur Police. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $5,300 bond.