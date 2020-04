FALKVILLE, Ala. – According to the Falkville Police Department, the Falkville Lion’s Club wants to help families in need.

The club will be handing out free hamburgers and hot dogs to families on Tuesday, April 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to the club, they will be next to the Carpenter’s Cabinet on Railroad St. in Falkville.

They want to feed any families and/or children that could use a great lunch today.