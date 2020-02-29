Explore The South: Princess Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. – In the heart of Downtown Decatur, the Princess Theatre has welcomed famed musicians and eager theatergoers for a century.

"You see the marquee and when it's lit people in restaurants and everywhere know that there is some buzz and excitement going on downtown," said Melissa Ford Thornton.

The city now owns the historic building. But most people only get to see the lobby and theatre from the perspective of an audience member.

"This theatre survived when so many historic theatres did not, the community came together and said, 'Nope, if you lose the building you lose the history and we can't replicate that,'" Ford Thornton said.

The theatre is full of quirks that you may not have experienced during a visit.

Princess Theatre hosts theatre, music and film events.

Below are the events coming up in March:

Theatre

Leon Sheffield Magnet School Presents Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

A Night with the Cowboys

Music

Singer Songwriter Series: Travis Meadows

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby

Chris Knight

Mandolin Orange

Film

True Grit

Tennessee Valley Nut Company Sponsors Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Urban Cowboy

Rango

1818 Farms Sponsors Babe

The Cupboard Sponsors Julia and Julia

For a full list of events head to The Princess Theatre website.

Watch the video above to learn more about the history of the Princess Theatre.