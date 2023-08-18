PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is telling travelers to expect delays on Interstate 65 northbound next week due to planned road improvements.

ALDOT said crews will be paving I-65 North in the Priceville area from Monday, August 21 through Thursday, August 24. The department added that work will occur from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. on those dates.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays due to single-lane closures from milepost 332, near Fredricks Outdoor, to Exit 334 at Alabama 67,” ALDOT said in a press release on Friday.

The release also noted that message boards will be placed on the interstate before the work zone to help motorists find possible alternate routes.