EVA, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Eva man on two drug charges Wednesday.

As part of an investigation, the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit and Sheriff’s Office searched a house in the 100-block of Murphees Road.

Kevin Lee Alexander, 55, who lived at the house, was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Alexander was booked in a charge of methamphetamine possession and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $1,300.