HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — At first glance, it may seem like just playing video games, but it’s more than that.

Esports is competitive online gaming and has gained worldwide traction. From the professional to collegiate and now high school level, there are options for everyone.

It was officially recognized by the AHSAA in 2018, and many schools across North Alabama have created teams and programs – including the Hartselle Tigers.

The Tigers are in their third semester and currently offer teams in the Rocket League and Smash.

“I played game back in the 80’s when I was in high school, and I think recently its just more accessible to students then basketball football or baseball,” Hartselle esports coach Bucky Garner said.

Several universities offer thousands of dollars in scholarships to students interested in esports, and many students involved in STEM programs participate.

“We started this year a esports class so we have a seventh period class like football.” Coach Garner said, “we also stay after school I think four days a week.”

Players learn valuable skills ranging from team work, communication, collaboration and reactive skills.

“I’ve learned a lot of adaptability, problem solving just team work in general,” Hartselle junior Houston Booth said.

And this is only the beginning of esports popularity in the Tennessee Valley.