PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Angela Joy Vest was convicted in May 2022 for the murder of her father – now, authorities say she has learned her sentence.

According to the Priceville Police Department, which investigated the murder, 43-year-old Angela Vest of Elkmont was sentenced to 63 years in a state correctional institute on Tuesday, August 2.

On 03/26/2020, the Priceville Police Department received a call of a shooting at 27 Old Somerville Rd. Angela Joy Vest called Morgan County 911 and stated she had shot her father Kenneth Dewayne Vest. Priceville Police arrived on the scene to find Kenneth Vest deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. Sgt. Jason Wilbanks investigated the case. On 03/30/2020, Wilbanks took a statement from Angela Vest. Wilbanks determined Angela Vest altered the scene in an attempt to make it appear as if she had shot Kenneth Vest in self-defense. Later this same date, Wilbanks arrested Angela Vest for murder. Angela Vest plead not guilty at her arraignment and requested a trial. On 05/05/2022, Angela Joy Vest was found guilty by a jury for the murder of Kenneth Dewayne Vest. The Priceville Police Department would like to thank the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for their assistance on 03/26/2020. PPD would also like to thank Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson, and Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery, for their assistance with the prosecution and relentless efforts in seeking justice for Kenneth Dewayne Vest.
Angela Joy Vest
(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Currently, Vest remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail.