Elite youth soccer tournament boosts tourism in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — One of the country’s top youth soccer tournaments is taking over a number of fields in Decatur this week, and bringing with it a big boost for tourism.



While rain hampered day one of the Southern Presidents Cup, it didn’t dampen the spirits of area businesses. Nearby restaurants are seeing a major influx of customers and Decatur Morgan County Tourism says a number of local hotels are sold out.



“You know we’ve been shut down for a long time, and to be able to open back up with this massive of an event, it’s incredible,” said Danielle Gibson, president and CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism.



The City is playing host to over 144 elite youth teams from across the Southeast. Games are being played at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex and Point Mallard Park.



While the nation appears to be turning the corner in the COVID-19 pandemic, tournament organizers are still recommending that teams follow safety protocols.



“Wearing a mask is currently an optional opportunity for them, nothing is required, but again we do recommend just to continue to stay safe as we battle through this summer,” said Zach Legleiter of U.S. Youth Soccer.



The South Presidents Cup continues in Decatur through Sunday, when the finals will be taking place at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex.

