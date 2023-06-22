DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is releasing details about a recent drug bust one week after the incident.

On Thursday, June 15, agents with the MCSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Investigators and Patrol Deputies carried out a narcotics search warrant on George Drive in Decatur.

Eight people in that home were arrested and charged with the following:

Dan Harris Bankston, 38 of Decatur:

UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Loitering in a drug house

Bond – $5,600

Kristen Lashae Patricio, 29 of Decatur:

UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Loitering in a drug house

Bond – $5,600

Emily Erin Barr, 32 of Decatur:

UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Loitering in a drug house

Bond – $5,600

Jacob Lee Robertson, 27 of Decatur:

UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Loitering in a drug house

Bond – $5,600

Wesley Douglas Fromhold, 58 of Decatur:

UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bond – $5,300

Jason Michael Grant, 24 of Decatur:

UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bond – $5,300

James William Cowart, 29 of Decatur:

UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Loitering in a drug house

UPOCS – Fentanyl

Bond – $6,300

Andrea Nicole Sutton, 28 of Decatur:

UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Second-degree promoting prison contraband

UPOCS with intent to distribute – Fentanyl

Bond – $12,800

The MCSO said all eight were booked into the Morgan County Jail.