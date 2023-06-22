DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is releasing details about a recent drug bust one week after the incident.
On Thursday, June 15, agents with the MCSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Investigators and Patrol Deputies carried out a narcotics search warrant on George Drive in Decatur.
Eight people in that home were arrested and charged with the following:
Dan Harris Bankston, 38 of Decatur:
- UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Loitering in a drug house
- Bond – $5,600
Kristen Lashae Patricio, 29 of Decatur:
- UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Loitering in a drug house
- Bond – $5,600
Emily Erin Barr, 32 of Decatur:
- UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Loitering in a drug house
- Bond – $5,600
Jacob Lee Robertson, 27 of Decatur:
- UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Loitering in a drug house
- Bond – $5,600
Wesley Douglas Fromhold, 58 of Decatur:
- UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bond – $5,300
Jason Michael Grant, 24 of Decatur:
- UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Bond – $5,300
James William Cowart, 29 of Decatur:
- UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Loitering in a drug house
- UPOCS – Fentanyl
- Bond – $6,300
Andrea Nicole Sutton, 28 of Decatur:
- UPOCS with intent to distribute – meth
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Second-degree promoting prison contraband
- UPOCS with intent to distribute – Fentanyl
- Bond – $12,800
The MCSO said all eight were booked into the Morgan County Jail.