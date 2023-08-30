DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A coffee chain that started in Grants Pass, Oregon has now expanded into Alabama. Dutch Bros opened its first location in Alabama on Tuesday.

The store is located off the Beltline in Decatur, at 1805 W Beltline Rd. Decatur, AL 35601. It will be open 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday.

The opening of the Decatur location marks the West Coast coffee chain’s 780th location nationwide.

Dutch Bros in Decatur, AL.

Local operator Nate Garvin said he’s excited to be in Alabama. “We’re so excited to be here, we’re loving the South so far and everyone is so welcoming,” he said.

Garvin told News 19 that fans of the coffee chain have already come out and shown their support. He said they’ve had multiple customers drive in from Huntsville and other cities to try it out.

The Beltline location is celebrating its Grand Opening on Thursday, August 31st. To celebrate, it is offering medium coffees for $1.

Dutch Bros is known for its hot & cold specialty coffees, teas, energy drinks and friendly Broistas. Garvin said quality customer service is a pillar of their operations.

“It’s way more than a cup of coffee, it’s an experience, it’s just loving people and making sure that we make a massive difference, not just with a beverage but in the communities that we serve,” he said.

Dutch Bros participates in several charitable efforts each year. Coming up on September 15th is the “Buck for Kids” fundraiser.

On that day, $1 from every drink will go towards a local community organization. In Decatur, Dutch Bros is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama.

Dutch Bros is also building several other north Alabama locations at the moment.

Construction is currently underway at a location on Zierdt Road and a location is also in the works on University Drive in Huntsville.

Garvin said they hope to have 40 employees at each location. They are still hiring, and you can apply here.