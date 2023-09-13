DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — If you try to pay your Decatur Utilities bill on Thursday evening, you may see some kind of error or kickback message- but don’t be alarmed.

Decatur Utilities is warning customers that some of their payment services will be unavailable on Thursday evening for a few hours.

According to the utility company, online payments, phone payments, self-service kiosks and SmartHub online account access will be unavailable from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 14.

This is due to system maintenance DU will be performing. “We apologize for any inconvenience,” DU added.