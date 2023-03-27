FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Gadsden woman was arrested earlier this month after drugs and a stolen gun were found during a routine traffic stop, police said.

According to the Falkville Police Department, Savannah Sophia Harvey, 37, was pulled over on March 21 at Exit 322 on I-65 northbound near East Pike Road.

Officers said there were open containers of alcoholic beverages in plain sight inside the vehicle, resulting in a “probable cause search.”

During that search, authorities reportedly found 242 grams of marijuana, a baggie with a “white powder-like substance,” that tested positive for cocaine, a stolen firearm, and several types of drug paraphernalia.

(Falkville Police Dept.) (Falkville Police Dept.)

Harvey was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, ex-felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana and multiple traffic citations.

She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on an $80,000 cash bond, where she remains in custody.