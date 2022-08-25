DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A person is in custody after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Decatur Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the scene at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Avenue around 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.

Police say the pedestrian hit by the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken into custody.

Decatur Police say the incident is under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.