Drive-thru flu shot clinic coming to Decatur Tuesday

DECATUR, Ala. – Those who need a flu shot in Morgan County can get one at a drive-thru clinic Tuesday, October 20.

The City of Decatur says the Morgan County Health Department and Morgan County Emergency Management Agency are sponsoring the clinic.

Flu shots will be given from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the parking lot of Central Baptist Church (2801 US-31 South, Decatur).

Those getting a flu shot will need to enter the clinic using Plaza Street SE from US-31/6th Ave SE and exit onto Cedar Lake Road SE.

Flu shots are free for those on Medicare and $5 for everyone else.

Map of flu clinic route (Courtesy City of Decatur)