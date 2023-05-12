DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Rain or shine, the 10th Annual Dragon Boat Races are set to push off this weekend at Point Mallard Aquatic Center Beach in Decatur!

The event, hosted by the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation, has raised more than $1 million to help the facility support program services and provide care regardless of any individual’s ability to pay.

Hundreds of paddlers across 40 teams, made up of 20 people each, are all set to hit the water and race an authentic 46-foot-long Hong Kong-style dragon boat in at least two races on the 250-meter course.

Opening ceremony activities start at 8:30 a.m. with the Daikin Taiko Drummers’ exhilarating performance followed by the “Awakening of the Dragon” where the eyes of the dragon heads are dotted as a symbol to ‘awaken’ the spirit of the dragons.

Races will start at 9 a.m. and run until 4 p.m., rain or shine, though officials say if lightning and/or high winds appear, they will delay the races.

Spectators can watch the races from the beach area of the Point Mallard Aquatic Center or from the water at a safe distance from the racecourse. There will also be tailgate tents, music, concessions, activities and plenty of family-friendly fun.

For more information, you can visit Decatur City’s website here.