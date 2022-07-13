TANNER, Ala. (WHNT) — Dr. Jimmy Hodges has been appointed the permanent president of Calhoun Community College. He served on an interim basis since June 2021.

Hodges’ appointment came at the recommendation of Jimmy H. Baker, the chancellor of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS).

“For decades Calhoun Community College has been at the helm of workforce development in North Alabama, and I consider it a huge blessing to be able to lead such an excellent group of students, faculty and staff in continuing to enhance our current strategies and promote future growth,” Hodges stated.

Wednesday’s appointment means all 24 of Alabama’s community college now have permanent presidents, rather than interim ones, for the first time in many years.

“Our communities are what make us. This is the fastest-growing area of the state, and I am grateful to Chancellor Jimmy Baker and the Alabama Community College System board of trustees for giving me the opportunity to serve as interim president over the past year,” Hodges continued.

“I appreciate Calhoun employees who have welcomed me, and I look forward to continuing what we’ve started in meeting the needs of our students and the community,” he concluded.

As previously reported, Hodges has more than 40 years of experience in higher education, manufacturing, drafting, and design technology. He previously worked as the regional workforce director at ACCS and Dean of Applied Technologies at Wallace State Community College.

To learn more about Dr. Jimmy Hodges or Calhoun Community College as a whole, visit calhoun.edu.