DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman was arrested after she broke into her ex’s home and assaulted them, authorities say.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), officers responded to a home invasion and assault at a home on the 2900 block of Wimberly Drive.

Officers identified 23-year-old Taksha Yvetta Jones as the suspect.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Jones had been in a ‘previous dating relationship’ with the victim.

DPD says that Jones was arrested after a warrant was issued for first-degree domestic violence. On December 15, she was released from the Madison County Jail and transported to the Morgan County Jail.