DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has arrested six people in connection with drug charges after controlled substances were found in a home with a 4-year-old present.

The department said it arrested Justin Grant, 27, Emma Ince, 44, Alexandria Handley, 31, Jedidiah Thurman, 27, Holden Bevins, 32, and Daulton Chamber, 25, on various charges in connection with the incident Tuesday. Most the the men and women are from Decatur though Chambers is from Somervile.

DPD said on Tuesday officers were serving a warrant for Grant at a residence on 20th Avenue SE when they noticed “obvious signs that the residence was being used as a drug house.”

According to the department, officers made contact with Blevins, Chambers, Thurman, Ince, Handley and a 4-year-old child. DPD said officers also found quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

The department said the Morgan County Department of Human Resources was notified and removed the child from the residence. DPD said the adults were taken into custody and charged with various offenses.