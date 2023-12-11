DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has released a statement after it says a video depicting part of the arrest of a mother and son at Walmart was posted to social media.

In a press release sent out on Monday, DPD said the incident took place Friday, December 8 at about 4 p.m. when an uniformed, off-duty police officer working a security detail at the Walmart saw 29-year-old Marquez Daniel Lewis in the parking lot.

Lewis had an active arrest warrant for failure to pay child support through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities say.

DPD said that Lewis was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and didn’t get out despite being told he had a warrant.

“After repeated attempts to get Lewis to voluntarily comply, the officer broke the window to arrest Lewis. Lewis actively resisted arrest and fought with the officer. During the initial encounter, and prior to the beginning of the video that has been circulating online, the officer suffered a fractured orbital bone after he was punched by Lewis,” according to the department.

DPD says Lewis’s mother followed the officer, while holding up a cell phone, and moved within feet of him while he was attempting to take Lewis into custody. The press release says an officer then ordered her to back up, pushed her back and knocked the phone out of her hand.

After a second officer arrived, Lewis was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, and third-degree criminal mischief. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $15,900.

Tonda Rochelle Lewis was also arrested and is charged with obstruction of governmental operations. She was booked at the Morgan County Jail with a $300 bond set.

Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion spoke on the nature of the arrest in the release.

“An arrest warrant is a command by a judge for an officer to arrest someone. A person who is told by a police officer they are under arrest has an obligation under the law to submit to the arrest. While we will look at all aspects of the arrest to determine if the officer followed policy and training, what is clear is that a person’s refusal to submit to a lawful arrest resulted in more severe criminal charges and an officer being injured. If you believe an arrest by an officer is not valid, submit to the arrest and take legal action after. Resisting arrest creates a great danger to everyone involved and is illegal. And while anyone can record a police officer in public, they cannot do it in a way that interferes with the officer or jeopardizes their safety.” Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion

The department says the injured officer is on paid leave while he is at home recuperating.