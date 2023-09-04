LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – One person is dead after a pursuit that began in Decatur ended in Lawrence County.

According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 67 and Danville Road.

The driver had failed to stop, leading officers on a chase into Lawrence County. The chase ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree on Jefferson Street in Courtland.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the incident.