DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man in Decatur was arrested after police say he was involved in a theft with forged checks and fake bank accounts.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), an investigation led to Kelvin Cornelius Birgans, 37, after a report was filed by a local business owner.

Police claim the investigation also uncovered several other victims who didn’t have knowledge that Birgans was using their information and “depositing forged checks into fraudulently created banking accounts.”

Warrants for Birgans’ arrest were obtained on November 28.

On December 8, officers found Birgans and arrested him on warrants for second-degree theft of property, identity theft, and two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Birgans was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $47,500 bond.