DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested in Decatur after police say he led police on a pursuit and was found with crack cocaine.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), officers tried to stop Morris Rayshaun Marbury, 40, of Leeds, for a traffic violation on Beltline Road near Sandlin Road SW.

Police claim Marbury didn’t stop and lead officers on a pursuit.

DPD says Marbury was throwing things out of his driver’s side window during the chase. Marbury eventually came to a stop near the intersection of Danville Road and Westmead Street SW. The items were later recovered and found to be 12.1 grams of crack cocaine.

Marbury was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia possession, attempting to elude, driving with a revoked license, and two counts of improper lane usage.

Marbury was taken to the Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of a $6,800 bond.