DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a Kentucky man was arrested Saturday after a shooting that struck an occupied vehicle at a Decatur Waffle House.

DPD said 20-year-old Demond Crumbaugh of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle after an incident on Beltline Road SW.

The department said at around 2:55 a.m. Saturday officers were in the area of the Waffle House at 2015 Beltline Road SW after another call. While there, DPD said officers heard gunshots and saw a dark-colored vehicle leaving the scene.

According to the department, officers then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle while other officers made contact with people at the Waffle House. DPD said during the stop officers made contact with Crumbaugh who was in possession of an “AR15 style firearm”

In a news release, DPD said it was determined during the investigation that Crumbaugh was involved in an altercation with another man at the Waffle House. The release said during that altercation shots were fired and three vehicles were struck, one with a person inside.

DPD said Crumbaugh was booked into the Morgan County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.