DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a Trinity woman was arrested after she took a truck from the Hubbard & Drake parking lot.

Jamie Latham Talley, 47, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

DPD said that on August 17, 2023, Hubbard & Drake General Mechanical Contractors, Inc. employees called the department to report the theft of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The employees said an unknown woman had gotten into the driver seat of a truck in the contractor’s parking lot and drove away.

According to DPD, Hubbard & Drake employees were able to use a GPS tracker on the truck to follow the vehicle and relay its location to officers. DPD officers were able to locate the woman, later identified as Talley, in the parking lot of a different Decatur business.

Talley was detained pending further investigation, DPD said, and when a property crimes detective arrived at the scene, she was ultimately charged.

Talley was transported to the Morgan County Jail where she is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.