DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he struck an 18-wheeler and tried to run away from law enforcement officials.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), investigators responded to a wreck at Lee Street and 6th Avenue North on Monday, October 3. Police say the wreck involved a driver striking an 18-wheeler.

Upon arrival, officers met the driver, identified as 36-year-old Brandon Elkins of Decatur, who tried to flee. While he was being arrested, a physical altercation ensued with Elkins attempting to assault an investigator, according to DPD.

Elkins was found to have synthetic cannabinoids, or spice, laced with fentanyl.

Police say Elkins was initially taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital to receive treatment before being transferred to the Morgan County Jail.

Elkins was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI), leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, and driving while revoked. He was booked in lieu of a $2,900 bond.