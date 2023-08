DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Cedar Lake Road has reopened after temporarily closing due to a wreck between a train and a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital but is responsive.

No further information about the driver’s health or the extent of their injuries was provided.

Following the wreck, DPD said Cedar Lake Road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.