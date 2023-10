DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 76-year-old man last seen on Wednesday night.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), Charles Coleman was last seen at 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.

Coleman is described as 5’8″ tall and around 138 pounds, and he reportedly has a condition that may impair his judgment.

(Photo: Decatur Police Department)

DPD asks anyone with information to contact the department at 256-341-4600 or Morgan County 911 Dispatch.