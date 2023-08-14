DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested after the Decatur Police Department’s (DPD) VICE/Narcotics Unit ‘located approximately 1,500 fentanyl pills during a drug trafficking investigation.’

Xavier Shundell Yarbrough, 26, of Decatur, and Arionna Yvonne Grayson, 24, of Decatur, were identified as suspects over the course of an investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the 300-block of Tammy Street Southwest.

DPD said investigators executed a search warrant at the home on August 14 and located around 1,500 fentanyl pills.

(Photo: Decatur Police Department)

Yarbrough was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, and transported to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $150,000. Since he was out on bond for a first-degree assault charge at the time of the fentanyl trafficking arrest, a bond revocation is pending.

Grayson was charged with trafficking in fentanyl and transported to the Morgan County Jail, where she is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond set by a Circuit Court Judge.