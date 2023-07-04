DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Celebrating 247 years! Dozens gathered at Point Mallard Park in Decatur Tuesday to celebrate America’s birthday at the 4th annual Spirit of America Festival.

The festivities kicked off around 4 p.m. Tuesday, with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Inside the festival there were inflatables for kids, food vendors, and craft vendors – hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Decatur.

“We like to give back to all of the community groups that do for and serve kids. We thought this was a great way to get out and really play with the kids, be with the kids, give them a great place to play before they enjoy the fireworks,” Decatur Kiwanis Club Member Denice Marco said.

Several vendors like Kommunity Kicks are happy to be out in the community on days like these.

Kommunity Kicks Founder Casey Hughes says, “We’ve had an outpouring amount of support from the community. Naturally, I think everybody has a heart for kids and they want to help kids. When you bring something unique to the table, people get more fired up about it.”

The charity organization aims to provide the youth with custom sneakers and provide their siblings with new shoes.

“If they Max’s, Jordan’s…we get them whatever they want because every child in the family needs to know that they’re just as important,” added Hughes.

For vendors like Big John’s Coal Fire BBQ, it’s an opportunity to meet new people.

Big John’s Fire Coal Fire BBQ Pitmaster John Yatsko says, “I get to actually help people out, get to know their story while they sample some of my sauces. I enjoy hearing how much they’re enjoying it.” Yatsko says, “My wife and I, we really want to start a food truck. We want to have that by the end of this year.”